Rapid River Area Schools to put up signs for seniors

Rapid River Area Schools wanted to do something special for their graduating seniors.

“They’re going through a pretty gloomy time right now, as all of us are but this is their senior year of high school. They’re missing out on a lot of things. So we just wanted them to know we’re thinking of them, they’re the heart of our school. We want them to feel special,” said Brooke Lindbert, Rapid River School Board Secretary.

So two ladies – Brooke and Rachal – got together to make a plan to put signs along Highway 2.

“We’re fortunate enough to be right on the highway so there will be a lot of people that can see them. We’ll just line them up right out front probably until the beginning of June or so,” said Lindbert.

But the signs didn’t come for free.

“I knew there was going to be a cost related to that and so I was talking with Brooke about it and I kept on going back to thinking I think the teachers will be willing to help pay for this,” said Rachal Gustafson, Rapid River Special Ed teacher.

So Rachal reached out to those teachers.

“When I contacted them about that, my assumption was they would agree to donate part of it. They whole-heartedly jumped right in and said ‘no, let’s pay for the whole thing,’” said Gustafson.

The signs created by Meier’s Signs cost around $750. But it’s all to put a smile on their senior’s faces.

“I know it’s a tiny thing but we do want them to know we’re thinking of them,” said Lindbert.

“Most of those teachers have started out by watching those seniors walk through the door as kindergarteners with back packs that were too big for them,” said Gustafson.

And hopefully by the end of May, those teachers will watch their seniors walk across their graduation stage and receive their well-deserved diplomas.