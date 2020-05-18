Railroad crossing projects start today at various locations in the UP

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest just more than $1 million to reconstruct railroad crossings at three locations on US-2/US-41, M-117, and M-28 near Gladstone, Engadine, and Eckerman in Delta, Mackinac, and Chippewa counties, respectively.

Work includes construction of temporary crossovers and runarounds, concrete curb and gutter construction, culverts, and pavement markings.

Work near Gladstone started Monday, May 18, and is expected to be complete in mid-June.

Work near Engadine starts June 17 and is expected to be completed October 15.

Work near Eckerman starts July 6 and is expected to be completed October 15.

On US-2/US-41 in Gladstone, eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, maintained via a temporary runaround. A 35-mph speed limit will be posted at the runaround. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

On M-117 near Engadine, one alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via a temporary runaround with traffic signals. The speed limit will be reduced to 10 mph at the runaround.

On M-28 near Eckerman, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction via a temporary runaround. A 35-mph speed limit will be posted at the runaround

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

