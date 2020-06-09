Quincy Mine tours available starting June 15

Tours of the Historic Quincy Mine in Hancock are coming back after being delayed this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening day for the tour season will be June 15. The tour will see some changes to help guests keep social distancing. They will last for two hours, and include an extended walk through of the hoist house and the underground workings.

With smaller groups, guides hope to provide in-depth information on topics most interesting to their guests.

“If you’ve ever wanted to essentially have a personal tour, to be able to take the time to look at things closely, to have in-depth discussions with our guides, now is the time to do it,” Tom Wright, Lead Guide of Quincy Mine Tours.

Tours are available daily from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and are available by reservation only. To make a reservation, call (906) 482-5569.