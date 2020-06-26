Quincy Mine reopens with adjusted hours

The Quincy Mine in Hancock has been reopened for tours since June 15th, and the gift shop reopened June 25th. However, as expected, changes have been made to their operating procedures in the face of COVID-19.

“There are fewer people in the tour and we limit it to, it's either fifteen people or six vehicles,” explained the mine’s director, Glenda Bierman. “We only offer extended tours this year, which means you get double the time with your tour guide. On the flip side, we only offer, right now, four tours a day.”

In addition to limiting the number of tourists, the mine's wheel tram ride is currently not in operation. However, because of the extended tour hours, the mine can offer a more thorough experience to the public.

“By changing the tour in that way, they get an up close and personal... I guess, with the mine, because you're actually walking it,” Bierman explained. “You can look at the walls of the mine, there's a classroom that's down there that you can actually go in. Most of the time you're driving by and get about a second to look in. So, and then the tour guide is yours for almost two hours, so you can ask all those questions you never had time to ask before.”

Bierman is excited to get back into the tourist season, though she expressed frustration over the smaller tours. However, she and her staff continue to keep the history of the mine alive through their efforts.

“We just love to tell our history and we're just hoping people will be able to come,” she said. “I'm working right now to get more staff on board so we can offer eight tours a day. So, it's kind of a learn as we go every day, so, you know, we're here to tell our history. Come on down.”

The mine is offering tours by reservation only. You can call the mine to reserve your spot, but be quick about it; they're selling out fast.