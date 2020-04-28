Questions, answers about COVID-19 in Marquette County

The medical director of the Marquette County Health Department explained COVID-19 recovery numbers, ongoing testing, current county cases and ongoing contact tracing during an interview with TV6 & FOX UP Tuesday morning.

As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths in Marquette County. Those are the highest numbers in the U.P.

Below is a transcript of the interview with Dr. Kevin Piggott.

Andrew LaCombe: “How many people in Marquette County who have tested positive for COVID have recovered, and how is that determined?”

Dr. Kevin Piggott: "So let's start with the definition. This really is an epidemiologic definition. So the way that’s defined is basically the number of persons that have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and then 30 days from the onset of those symptoms and are still alive. And so the state can follow that data, in knowing when the onset of the symptoms were, the fact that they’re a confirmed case, and then they can also compare it to vital statistics, which includes the death certificates. So they’ll know individuals that unfortunately have deceased, but then if a person is not deceased, and has completed 30 days since the onset of the symptoms, the state makes the assumption that the person has now recovered. So it’s not really a medical diagnosis, or it’s not really a medical statement from a physician that we contact each of these individuals’ provider to ask them has this person recovered, but it’s a reasonable assumption that 30 days after the onset, the majority of people will at least be recovering, if not recovered, if they have not succumbed.”

AL: “And do we know how many in Marquette County have reached that (recovered) point?”

KP: “So I did ask the state, because again that’s a number that they keep, that’s not a data set that we have, and currently they list seven of ours as being recovered.”

AL: “What does the current testing data you have from Marquette County show you right now?”

KP: “So when we look at our total people that we’ve had reported to us, we are now up at 787. So for comparison, just eight days ago we were at 575, so that is reflective of the increase in the testing that is taking place and the evaluation of the people that are coming into the facilities. At the same point, we are trying to work on helping other groups increase those capacities. That is still a struggle, though, and that’s something that they’re all working with.”

AL: “With 787 tests, that would be a little more than 1 percent of the county population?”

KP: “Yeah, just slightly below 1.2 percent total in the population, but those aren’t exactly unduplicated, so that gets into the complexity of why the numbers – they aren’t always as they seem. So you can have an individual that was tested, and then the test is negative so it’s not confirmed, they become not an active case. There may be time that goes between there and now they are tested again. Then we receive another report that they are a person under investigation. Likewise there are tests being performed, not only to diagnose the case, but because there is a strategy to determine peoples’ disposition as having recovered that they also get tested again. So even when we report the number of tests having been performed, there are duplications of the number of individuals. They aren’t separately identified – I guess a separate number for each individual. It’s a composition of all the tests themselves.”

AL: “How can someone get tested right now in Marquette County, and to your knowledge, are providers in Marquette County able to test people with mild symptoms?”

KP: “So the state does have their COVID-19 test finder, and there are two sites that are currently listed. Generally speaking, they both are requesting that a person first contact their provider and have a discussion with their provider on whether they do feel that testing is further warranted. The other sites also are generally trying to do it by appointment as well, and sometimes the hours are limited to accommodate both the facilities’ abilities to do so and peoples’ desire to be tested. As far as mildly ill individuals, this fits into the state’s priority system, and that’s really been what’s challenging. In the last week, week and a half, the state has been expanding the priorities, but unfortunately, just expanding the priorities does not necessarily expand the supplies in which we need to have to perform the tests. So again, back down to those nasopharyngeal swabs and the transport media and if you have enough of the equipment to obtain the specimen, does the lab who receives the specimen have enough of the reagents to be able to run the test, or do they have to refer it to an outside lab, and does that outside lab actually have enough of the reagent to run the test, or are they running behind? And so each of those steps, based on the ability of the provider to perform that, they are supposed to either scale up or scale down on those priorities. When the lab or the provider is running low on the materials needed to perform the test, they have to back off on those priorities, and sometimes that backs off to priority one and two testing and doesn’t include priority three or four. And that frustrates people. It frustrates us and the provider and/or the lab isn’t really thrilled that they can’t do it. It’s a no-win situation, and no one benefits from not being able to perform the test, but we are dealing with the true limitation that we can’t go any faster than the slowest step, and that is a bottleneck. And those bottlenecks keep on kind of changing, but overall, it leads to our testing being low. But as I mentioned in the last two weeks when our numbers have increased and we look specifically at our tests, last week we reached a point where we had up to 40 in one day. Just slightly before that we had into the mid-50s in one day. And that compares to a few weeks ago when we were in the teens or even lower. So it is advancing, it’s just not advancing at the rate that people are hoping it to do so, and likewise, the state now essentially made us the gatekeeper, which is not a role any of us appreciate.”

AL: “Norlite Nursing Center is publicly reporting its positive cases from residents. Are those numbers included in the county total?”

KP: “So when we look at our numbers, we’re looking at a cluster, in other words, a group of people that we can epidemiologically link together based on transmission of the illness from one person to the next. Then we look at potentially smaller clusters or just individual cases. So we have one cluster that represents 33 individuals. We then have another sequence of nine additional individuals, the majority of which we can track to an out-of-state exposure, or a likelihood of an out-of-state exposure. We then compare kind of that ratio of the numbers that we feel have occurred outside of our community versus those inside the community. That ratio of outside of the community is five to inside being four. That ratio is also utilized when we’re trying to determine, do we have sustained community transmission? And that’s one of three criteria. The other criteria is just a mathematical number, 10 per 100,000. We do exceed that number. But the other one is in regards to the number of cases that you’re experiencing per day, and is that increasing? And ours has been very stable at one per day. So we really don’t meet all the criteria at this time for sustained community transmission. That does not mean it’s not out here. Once again, I want to be very careful about that. We have to assume that it is in our community. Fortunately, I believe that the social distancing and the staying at home has made an impact both in the state as well as here locally for us.”

AL: “Will you explain your current contact tracing and how you do that with respect for people's privacy?”

KP: “Contact tracing is a tried and true method that basically public health has been using for hundreds of years, and it pre-dates the ability to actually adequately treat illnesses or have vaccines. And it is a means to identify those who are either infectious or have been exposed and we believe might develop the illness and we don’t want them to expose someone else. In other words, it’s a way to contain the illness and reduce the likelihood that it continues to spread. Well how does that work? Typically for most illnesses we receive a positive report of an illness, and whether it’s pertussis, influenza, giardia, there’s many reportable illnesses. Well we usually then contact the individual who has that illness. In this case, we’re actually starting before that point. So with COVID-19, when a person is seen and when it’s determined that they will have a specimen collected to do the test, then the provider completes a form that’s called a person under investigation (PUI). And that initiates that this person is suspected of having the illness. We then want that person to be in isolation. The provider who’s seeing them generally makes those recommendations. We receive the person under investigation form. That’s what allows us to then contact that individual. So there’s the beginning of the health department’s contact, but the first contact really was with the provider that tested the individual. Well our contact starts with when we have that person under investigation form. We contact the individual, and we assure, do they understand what isolation is? Are they capable of doing it in their household? If there are issues that we have to work with, then we try to help them with that. We try to see if they have the resources to allow them. We also want to know who else is in the household. Once the test returns, and if it returns positive, now we contact that person again, and we may have contacted them in between that time, as well, just to see how things are going, but we then contact them again to get even that much more detail. We want to know 14 days prior to the onset of their symptoms, where they’ve been, what types of things they’ve been doing so we can try and determine where they may have been exposed and where they contracted it, so what type of exposure resulted in them developing the illness. We then look very closely at the time-frame two days before the onset of their symptoms to the time in which their test was done and they entered isolation, so that we can determine who it was that may be, by definition, a close contact. And if we identify those close contacts, then we contact those close contacts and start all over again, obtaining additional history. So it is a sequential means for us to contact individuals in that link of transmission to try and break that link, but each time we do that, people are concerned about their privacy, and we have to respect that also. And there are also laws regarding protected health information, and that is why when we receive that information, some of the first questions we get asked at times is are we going to be telling everybody that you’ve contacted us, or that I’m positive, or are you going to tell them where I live, and those kind of questions. And we don’t do that as a health department. We contact people directly and then make those links and those contacts. There are at times circumstances in which a broader statement needs to be made, and people have seen some of those. And that sometimes falls then under the need for the health department to assure the health of the public, and there’s no better way to do, and so sometimes that borders on disclosing information that we get uncomfortable with. So far, when we’ve been contacting the vast majority of people in Marquette County, they are following the rules. They have been isolated. They even were isolated before they went to see their provider in many circumstances. We are supposed to be all staying at home, and that actually has reduced the likelihood of transmission, and I think that’s also why we have not seen any change in our baseline for weeks at this point.”