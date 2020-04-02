Questions answered about businesses due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the business world, forcing many non-essential businesses to close, leaving those employees to file for unemployment.

Essential employees can file for unemployment as well, but the requirements are much different.

"One, the employee has a compromised immune system. Two, the employee has symptoms of COVID-19. Three, the employee has been exposed, in the last 14 days, to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Four, the employee needs to care for someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and five, the employee has a family care responsibility as a result of a government order,” said Laura Reilly, an attorney based out of Marquette.

Loss of revenue has put many businesses in a tough spot as they struggle to try and make enough money to operate.

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans for these businesses to keep them afloat.

"What employers need to know is that payroll is not the only thing that can be paid for under loans like this. If you have difficulty bringing employees back on after you've laid them off, you should know that you can still use these loan funds for things that are related to the expenses of staying open: paying rent, security, and other things like that,” Reilly said.

Another thing many businesses are faced with is the possibility of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

"If an employee is at work at is starting to have symptoms, the first thing that he or she should do and the first thing the employer should do is not send the employee home, but send the employee to the doctor's office or walk-in clinic, someplace where you can see a physician and request a test,” said Sean Fosmire, a local attorney.

You can get more answers and dive deeper into the ins and outs of business during the pandemic, by watching a special showing of Media Meet.

TV6's Andrew LaCombe co-hosted the program with WNMU's Elizabeth Peterson.

