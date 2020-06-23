Queen City Running Company still planning move to new location

As business begins to return to normal, Queen City Running Company in Marquette is now working on moving to its new location.

The new store is opening just across from their current building on Baraga Street. The stay home, stay safe order shut down the business for about two months. However, the staff was able to adapt, finding new ways to keep some business during the stay at home order, including the addition of an online shop.

Now, they are in position to focus on the move, which will allow them to grow upon their business.

“It doubles our floor size, we’re going to have more opportunities for social distancing as we pick up into the busy season, it will just be nice. It’s got a neat, clean look to it... the beauty of it is, we just have to go right across the street so you’re not going to get too lost finding the new place,” said Kevin Thomsen, Owner of Queen City Running Company.

Thompsen said they are hoping to move inventory and open at the new location in early July.

