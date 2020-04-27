Pure Michigan encourages statewide strength, unity with 'Two Peninsulas, One Pure Michigan' message

. Pure Michigan is sharing a new effort around “Two Peninsulas, One Pure Michigan” to spread a message of strength and unity as residents throughout the state stay home and stay safe to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.

The #ONEPureMichigan initiative is intended to serve as a reminder to residents of the value of unity, connectedness and hope even as we are socially distancing.

“As we continue to make every effort to flatten the curve in the face of the COVID-19 virus, we want to remind people that no one is in this alone – we are all one Pure Michigan,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “The Pure Michigan campaign has served as a unifying force during other hard times, and through our Two Peninsulas, One Pure Michigan message, we hope to instill the value of staying united at a time when it is needed most.”

Michigan.org now offers a downloadable worksheet with Michigan history facts for parents to print and use as a resource while homeschooling their kids, and digital postcard templates for people to add their own photos from home and share on social media. Videos that connect our favorite outdoor activities that have now become indoor activities will play on Pure Michigan’s social media channels as well as on select TV stations, which have offered free airings. The Pure Michigan social channels will also encourage residents to showcase their Michigan pride on social media with Facebook profile overlays and Instagram stickers.

In addition, thanks to Adams, Digital Outdoor Advertising, International Outdoor, and OUTFRONT Media, who have donated 55 free digital billboards, essential workers and others required to travel will also see the uplifting Two Peninsulas, One Pure Michigan message. The billboards will be displayed in select markets around the state.

The michigan.org website and the Pure Michigan’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels continue to be a resource for future trip planning, featuring unique destinations throughout the state, road trip and itinerary suggestions and the ability to order the free Pure Michigan Summer Travel Guide – also available digitally. Additionally, Michigan.org continues to feature new ways to Travel Michigan Virtually While Planning Your Vacation.

Michigan lovers can show their Michigan pride with a “Two Peninsulas, One Pure Michigan” t-shirt. With each purchase, $5 will go to the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund. T-shirts are available for $28 on https://themittenstate.com/. People are also encouraged to share photos of themselves in their t-shirt on social media using the hashtag #OnePureMichigan.

In partnership with MLive, Under the Radar Michigan, and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Pure Michigan is planning an upcoming virtual concert series featuring Michigan musicians. Donations collected online during the event will go to the MRLA fund that is assisting those in the tourism industry who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. More details on the event will be announced soon.

