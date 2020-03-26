Puppies take over Georgia Aquarium

The creatures of the Georgia Aquarium and the Atlanta Humane Society have plenty of time on their … fins and paws now that humans can’t visit them.

The Atlanta Humane Society took a pair of adorable pups named Caramel and Odie on a field trip to the aquarium to visit their fishy friends. (Source: Atlanta Humane Society, Facebook)

Thanks to COVID-19, both facilities are closed to the public.

To break up the boredom, the humane society took a pair of adorable pups named Caramel and Odie on a field trip to the aquarium to visit their fishy friends.

Their adventures can be found in a video posted to the humane society’s Facebook page.

“Our puppies just had the best. day. Ever,” the post says.

“They got to explore the Georgia Aquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends!”

The Georgia Aquarium also posted their video of the visit.

The two videos have already racked up tens of thousands of views each.

“We were just looking to bring brightness to people’s days,” said Kristina Hill with the Atlanta Humane Society.

“In times like these, we at Georgia Aquarium want to bring joy to peoples’ day, and what better way than with puppies?” the aquarium said in a statement.

“We teamed up with Atlanta Humane Society and invited them to the Aquarium for a ‘day out’ while we are closed to the public.”

The field trip seems to be a real tail-wagger for puppies and humans alike.

