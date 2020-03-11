Public meeting on UP’s first DNR-managed shooting range slated for Marquette County in late March

Anyone interested in learning more about the latest developments of a shooting range in Richmond Township in Marquette County is encouraged to attend a March 26 meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium of the Richmond Township Hall, located at 100 Smith St. in Palmer.

DNR employees will discuss draft design plans, proposed range rules and a construction timeline for the public range, which will be the first DNR-managed shooting range in the Upper Peninsula. During the meeting, staff will also present information related to the site selection process and offer a public comment period.

“The department has been working on this project since the 1990s,” said Lori Burford, DNR shooting range specialist. “Richmond Township provides a perfect location for the first DNR range in the U.P. It’s centrally located and situated near local population centers in Marquette, Ishpeming and Negaunee. We’re excited to be able to make this public range available to those who enjoy shooting sports.”

The DNR plans to move forward with finalizing range design and begin construction this fall, with projected completion in summer 2021.

For more information, please contact Lori Burford at 989-600-9114. Anyone needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting is encouraged to contact Burford at least five days before the meeting.

Learn more about shooting range opportunities at Michigan.gov/ShootingRanges.

