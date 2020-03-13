Public hearing postponed for Eagle Mine, Humboldt Mill air permit applications

In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is postponing a public hearing on the proposed applications for the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill Air Permit.

The informational session and public hearing were scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at the Westwood High School Auditorium, 200 Westwood Drive, Ishpeming. The public comment period remains open and interested parties are encouraged to present written views on the proposed projects.

Details regarding the rescheduled informational session and public hearing, as well as information on how to provide comments, are available on the New Source Review Permits Open for Comment page.

The state is taking proactive steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in reducing the coronavirus risk to Michigan residents.

For current and up-to-date information regarding the Coronavirus visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.