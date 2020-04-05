Public Safety responds to structure fire in Wells Township

Escanaba Public Safety responded to a house fire early Saturday morning on J Road in Wells Township, according to a press release.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time Public Safety arrived and all occupants were out of the house.

The house was assessed as a complete loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation and the cause is unknown.

Delta County Dispatch, Ford River Fire Department, Escanaba Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police Post 84, the Red Cross, UPPCO and DTE also assisted.

