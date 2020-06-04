Protests continue Thursday along US-41 in Marquette

Protesters continued to make their voice heard on Thursday in Marquette as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Around one dozen Demonstrators met in the Marquette Mall parking lot at noon to begin protesting on the side of US-41. By 4 p.m., the group grew to include around 30 protesters. Volunteers donated water and food for a cookout during the event.

Organizers say they are keeping protests peaceful, but will continue to spread their message.

“Change isn’t going to come unless we ask for it and this is our way of demanding that change and we’re not going to stop. We want it to continue to be a conversation you have at home with your family, a conversation you have at home with your peers, a conversation you have at home with your work friends,” said Fred Sims, Local Organizer for the Movement.

Protesters hope by moving their protest to the highway, they can reach a larger audience. Thursday marks seven consecutive days of protests in Marquette.