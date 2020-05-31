Protesters march through Downtown Marquette, tensions high

Protesters shouting, “Don’t shoot my brothers and sisters”, marching through the streets of Marquette Sunday. The Marquette rally focusing on the injustice against black people and calling out police for their violent tactics around the country. This rally going for more than three hours.

More than 150 people at times, marching through downtown Marquette, covering about 20 blocks. Passing motorists showing their support by honking their horn.

The group stopping at the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, sharing their reasons for coming out to the rally. “Something has to change, we’re people just like you.” “I’m here, because no mother should lose her child.”

Walking as a group, mostly on Washington and Baraga Streets, they blocked traffic in one lane. There was no law enforcement presence at this rally at any time. It was peaceful, with loud chanting and rally cries, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

One by-stander saying, “I don’t think there’s any reason to get violent, I don’t think there’s any reason to destroy Marquette property, I think they’re using their rights, doing it the right way.”

But there were several tense encounters. One involving a young white man wanting to drive through protesters. He drove his pickup truck slowly forward into the protesters. The rally’s leaders shouting to the crowd to move out of the way and let him through.

Protesters feel this is a national issue, but say the attitude also exists in Marquette. Rally spokesperson, Fred Sims says, “We are a community and we have to build this community in the vision we see together, we have to do better guys.” Sims adds, “They are a small few who doesn’t see it, but we do have a strong community here and we do have people who want to make a change.”

Maureen Miller was taking part in the protest. She says, “I'm sick of people thinking that black lives don’t matter and that racism is still not a thing.”