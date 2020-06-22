Protesters gather in Marquette as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement

Another demonstration took place in Marquette on Monday, June 22 as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Protesters gathered peaceful on the side of Fair Avenue near the Berry Events Center, holding signs with messages supporting their cause.

Protests were sparked across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Organizers say that in a sense, justice has been served for Floyd. Now, the protesters are hoping to expand their message to include other similar acts that have occurred before and after his death.

“I think it’s important because it shows that yes, this is not just a one time issue, this is something that’s been continuing, so we’re going to continue to do what we can to spread the awareness and to spread the message,” said Fred Sims, Organizer with Social Justice for Us.

Similar protests supporting the Black Lives Matter cause continue in cities across the United States.