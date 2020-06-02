Protesters encourage Marquette community to take a stand

As can be seen across social media on Tuesday are black squares being posted by users like Fred Sims to show solidarity with nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

“I know a lot of people think that it's just about black lives but it's not. It's about the injustice. We want racial equality. We want to go outside, and walk without living in fear,” said Fred Sims, a vocal leader for Marquette’s movement.

In Marquette and throughout the UP, protesters say it's important for people to listen to their stories to better understand the problems black people face on a daily basis.

“Instead of like judging us from everything you see, come out here, shake our hands, listen to our stories because that's the only way you're actually going to get factual examples of who we are and who we are about,” said Calyn Franklin, Marquette’s movement organizer.

The protesters also emphasize what is being shown throughout the country is not only about George Floyd. They say their cries are focused on the bigger picture, and not just one individual.

“It's not just a Minneapolis problem, it's an everybody problem,” explained Brianna Sartin, a demonstrator in Tuesday’s movement. “They may not understand why we're protesting today (Tuesday), but at least they're talking about it. I think that's the number one thing you can take from protesting in Marquette is that there's an actual conversation generating from what we're doing, and I think everyone can benefit from putting someone else's shoes on, and thinking about it from a different perspective."

As protests continue for the fifth day, marchers are once again calling for peace and justice, and encourage those who are hesitant to join and hear their stories.