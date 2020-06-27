Protesters demonstrate power in voice through march

Protesters are showing the power of their voice through continued demonstrations surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Houghton Saturday, protesters marched with signs and chanted loudly while walking across the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

The event's organizer says Saturday’s demonstration is a way for marchers to use their voice in the fight for justice.

"Just coming together as a community, and saying we're not going to stay complicit in the racist systems that exist in this country,” said Jack Wilson, the organizer.

Wilson hopes their actions will motivate others, who he says are skeptical, to see the bigger picture regarding this issue.