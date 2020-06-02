Protest against police brutality planned for downtown Houghton

A protest, against police brutality, is planned for tomorrow in Houghton.

Following the death of George Floyd, many have protested across the country. Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m., more than 50 people will join them in a march through Houghton. Protesters will meet on the parking deck downtown and march across the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Organizers have put together signs for those who don't bring their own. They set up the event after seeing there was no planned protest in the area.

"I had people saying, 'leave our area peaceful' and things like that, but speaking against racial injustices doesn't know any area, any area code, or any town. Everyone has a voice and opinion on this situation, and I think it's important that it is heard," said Gabrielle Mukavetz, one of the organizers of the protest.

The organizers would also like to remind anyone planning on attending to keep the protest peaceful.

