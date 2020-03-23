Protecting yourself from possible scams

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Michigan, so do the efforts to help people. But not everyone reaching out has genuine intentions.

"People are going to be home now so they're going to have a lot of requests from different organizations trying to scam them out of money. Just be aware that they're going to always be switching gears on how to get money out of your pocket,” said Ed Oswald, Delta County Sheriff.

The sheriff reminds the public to be careful of phone calls and use caution towards any anyone asking for money.

"The first red flag is your phone rings, you pick it up. They can spoof numbers so even though they could call you and show that its coming from the sheriff's office or the government, that may not be correct,” said Oswald.

Law enforcement encourages you to hang up the phone, leave the emails unread, and to keep the door closed to anyone you don't know.

"I just want everybody to stay calm during this unknown period. We're going to make it through it. Help out each other and we will get through this. But remember, if it seems too good to be true when it comes to scams, normally it is,” said Capt. John Haplin, 8th District Commander.

Captain Halpin also says to look carefully at email addresses. An email address from a scammer could look very similar to an official email address.

"An email that is sent and it is not legitimate, when that email is opened at that point, information about where you are opening that email from can be gained by the person who sent that email and then they at some point can try to gain access to your computer and your private information,” said Capt. Haplin.

Through it all, it is important to remain calm.

And remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

