'Professor Dinglehopper' returns to Iron Mountain schools to teach science

School is not in session, face-to-face, for the remainder of the academic year, but one Iron Mountain teacher is still pursuing her love for science and teaching to reach students.

Professor Dingelhopper, a well-known scientist in Iron Mountain schools, has come back after 10 years.

"This started quite a few years ago actually, where I would just go on my prep period to elementary classrooms, as Professor Dinglehopper, and we would do all kinds of fun, little hand on experiments,” said Kristi Solda, Iron Mountain 6th Grade Teacher.

Mrs. Solda thought during the COVID-19 outbreak it would be a great time to bring the scientist out of retirement for some fun.

"It gives them something to look forward to and they're learning science but they are having fun,” said Solda.

Over 10 videos have been, following an animal theme and posted to her Youtube Channel, 'Mrs. Solda'.

"Kids from 0 to 100 are always interested in learning facts and information about animals and that's proven to be true,” she said.

She even leaves clues the day before the video is released, to let viewers guess what she will be talking about. She says this idea, has been very well received, even making a video including the public.

“Reaching kids in ways, that are not text books, just to kind of turn them on to education. That's my ultimate goal,” said Solda.

She says she is very proud of the essential worker video, which honors the community.

"The kids and adults alike did a phenomenal job in getting me the information and support,” she said.

You can visit Mrs. Solda on Youtube, to check out all of her videos.

