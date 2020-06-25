Presque Isle Power Plant in early stages of demolition process

Sounds can be heard from Presque Isle Power Plant in Marquette as construction crews begin tearing down the former coal power plant.

We Energies says they're starting the demolition process with the removal of the two 400-foot chimney stacks.

"This began last week. It kinds of takes two to three weeks for each of those stacks to be dissembled. What's interesting is they're dissembling them from the top, down,” explained We Energies Spokesperson, Amy Jahns.

Jahns says crews are also working on several things inside the shell of the plant in preparation for their decommissioning process.

"We're dismantling inside, we're collecting universal waste and getting rid of some of the major equipment that's been in the plant, so there's lots of work going on at the site but the first thing a lot of you are seeing now is the outside, which is those chimney stacks,” she said.

After the chimney stacks are removed, Jahns says crews will begin working on the plant's outer auxiliary buildings, which they expect will happen later this summer or into the fall.

"And then as far as the shell of the plant, the big building, we anticipate doing a complete demolition by the end of 2021,” said Jahns.

For the most part, Jahns says crews aren't experiencing any challenges.

But Jahns says We Energies is well prepared if unexpected situations arise while on the job or with COVID-19.

"We plan for all sorts of situations, so yes COVID-19 is a factor, and our contractor and crews on site are taking the proper precautions, but none of that has delayed in our process as of yet,” she explained.

As far as community concerns with air pollution, Jahns says this shouldn't be a factor since workers are taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe process.