Presque Isle Park road opens, visitors should remain in vehicles

Effective immediately, City of Marquette has opened the seasonal drive around Presque Isle Park to patrons wishing to drive around the Island.

Due to the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order all parks remain closed and the public is asked to remain in vehicles while visiting the park.

While the Stay Home Stay Safe order is in effect, the seasonal road will be open to vehicles from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Additional information will be available regarding returning to normal walking hours once Marquette parks reopen.

