President Trump to visit Wisconsin shipyard Thursday

Following a weekend rally in Tulsa and a visit to the Arizona-Mexico border, White House officials say President Trump will soon be headed to Wisconsin. He’s expected to deliver a speech at the Marinette Marine shipyard, Thursday.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington. He is expected to travel to Wisconsin, Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On April 30th, in the face of a global pandemic and economic crisis, Wisconsin’s Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded a $5.5 billion contract to build a new guided missile frigate for the U.S Navy.

“It’s almost the size of two football fields and it’s a very versatile ship,” said White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro.

Navarro says the agreement will likely bring millions to Wisconsin and create thousands of jobs in the Midwest.

“This is a centerpiece of President Trump’s administration. It’s national security and economic security,” said Navarro

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) credits the President for the move to bolster U.S defense.

“The president pledged in 2016 that he will rebuild the navy,” said Gallagher. “The future frigate is going to be the backbone of that future fleet."

State Democratic party leader Ben Wikler claims the visit is intended to distract voters.

“He is desperate to change the subject,” said Wikler. “The jobs that have been lost across the state, in our agricultural and industrial sectors, are not going to be rushing back.”

The President’s visit will come two days after Vice President Mike Pence appeared in Waukesha County for a school choice roundtable.

While it’s not an official campaign stop, the visit could be pivotal for the November election as both President Trump and former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden hope to cinch the battleground state.

FOX News commentator Sean Hannity announced he will host a town hall with President Trump in Green Bay following the visit. It is set to begin at 8:00 CT.

Gray Television has learned the event has been sold out.

