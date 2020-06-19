President Trump to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine Thursday

President Donald Trump will be making a trip to Marinette on Thursday.

WLUK-FOX 11 reports Trump will be at at Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipyard and deliver a speech. That, according to a special assistant for the president, John Horstman.

Trump is expected to discuss the recent contract his administration awarded to Marinette Marine to build 10 new ships for up to $5.5 billion.

TV6 & FOX UP has reached out to Horstman and Fincantieri Marinette Marine for more information and comments on the visit.