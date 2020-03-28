President Trump approves declaration of disaster for Michigan

President Trump approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Michigan.

The decision happened on Friday night, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The declaration makes Michigan eligible for participation the Federal Emergency Management Agency programming to provide relief for Michiganders impacted by the COVID-19 virus and measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

While Michigan made a broad request for aid in every Individual Assistance and Public Assistance program from the Individual Assistance category, funding was approved for the Crisis Counseling Program and funding for Emergency Protective Measures from the Public Assistance Category was also approved.

The Crisis Counseling Program is a direct-support program providing services for those whose mental health has been impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

The federal government also granted the governor’s request for emergency protective measures, including funding transporting nad pre-positioning equipment, medical and transport, as well as childcare.

The governor’s request for Hazard Mitigation assistance to help provide relief during planning for recovery for the long-term is currently under review.

While the relief package approved by congress on Friday will provide relief in some of the requested areas of individual assistance, including Unemployment Insurance Assistance and Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programming (D-SNAP) under the Stafford Act, FEMA can also provide aid in those areas where they do not overlap with existing programs. Michigan requested assistance for both Disaster Unemployment Assistance and D-SNAP that have not yet been approved.

“This is a good start and it will help us protect Michganders and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “I’m hopeful that the president will review my request for individual assistance programs that would provide meals to families who need them and rental assistance and temporary housing for families. I look forward to the federal government’s continued partnership as we work to fight this virus.

Gov. Whitmer announced this morning on Twitter that the State of Michigan received a shipment of 112,800 N95 masks from the strategic national stockpile this morning, with an additional shipment of 8,000 masks on the way.

