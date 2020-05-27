Preschool graduates celebrated with drive-in ceremony

Christ the King Lutheran Preschool in Ishpeming hosted a drive in graduation ceremony for its four year old class on Wednesday, May 27.

Students and their families pulled into the preschool parking lot, some parents even decorated their cars for the occasion. Then, families could listen in as preschool staff broadcasted the ceremony using an FM transmitter.

Even though the coronavirus kept the preschool from having a traditional ceremony in the church sanctuary, the staff still wanted to celebrate their graduates.

“I think it was important. I mean, even four year old kids in preschool, they work hard all year long, they’re getting ready for kindergarten and we wanted to be able to honor those accomplishments and those things that they did all during the year,” said Amanda Stacy, Director and Teacher at Christ the King Lutheran Preschool.

The 25 graduates in tonight’s ceremony are from Ishpeming, West Ishpeming and Negaunee.