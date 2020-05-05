Presbytery Point Camp & Conference Center cancels youth programming for the summer

Another summer camp in Upper Michigan has canceled programming for summer this year.

Presbytery Point Camp & Conference Center said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of our summer 2020 youth programming.

The camp director said they've been watching the constant changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We understand this is a disappointment to our campers, staff, volunteers, and all those who have invested their love and resources into our mission year after year," the camp said in a release. "The Presbytery Point Camp Board met over video conference on May 4 and unanimously voted to cancel the summer 2020 season for the safety and health of our campers, families, and communities."

Any campers who had registered will be fully refunded, the camp said.

The camp also said as soon as they can safely do so, they will reopen.

"The board's decision leaves room for creative onsite options later in the summer and fall, options that can easily support social distancing," the camp said in a release.

Presbytery Point Camp hopes to support students and offer experiences to grow in faith, through Zoom and social media.

While closed, the camp will also work hard to provide upgrades to the buildings and grounds before the 2021 summer camp season. The camp director will be publishing a summer schedule on their website and social media for volunteer work weekends when it considered safe to do so.

If you'd like to be added to Presbytery Point Camp's volunteer list, please contact the camp at director@presbyterypoint.org.