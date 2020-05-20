Posters to be hung for Memorial Day in Ishpeming

This Memorial Day, the usual ceremony that takes place at the Ishpeming Cemetery is canceled.

However, some organizers have been collecting posters from local kids. They've been sharing what Memorial Day means to them.

Volunteers will be putting the posters up around the cemetery fence on Memorial Day morning. Those volunteers say even with the pandemic, it's important to remember the significance of the day.

"We realize that they're not going to get the crowd that they normally would for a regular ceremony, but I think it's important that we not lose sight of the fact that Memorial Day means something to people, we don't want to lose that," said Tom Sharland, Vice Commander of American Legion Post 114.

The volunteers will be putting the posters up along the fence facing east around 10 a.m. Memorial Day.

