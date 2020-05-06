Positive COVID-19 case under investigation in Gogebic County

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is investigating a positive COVID-19 case in Gogebic County.

The person is not a county resident. The health department says the person recently traveled from an urban area to visit family in Gogebic County.

The department is currently interviewing the person and informing any close contacts about exposure risks.

The case was briefly reported by the state as a Gogebic County resident, as they sought medical attention locally.

The health department has not released any further details about the person.

"We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to prevent a large outbreak," said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. "I urge you to continue limiting travel and to practice good hygiene by washing your hands, staying home if you are ill, and thoroughly cleaning commonly touched surfaces."

The health department reminds everyone to wear face coverings when entering indoor public spaces such as grocery and convenience stores and while picking up food from restaurants.

As of Tuesday, May 5 157 people in Gogebic County were referred for testing. Of those tests 128 were found to be negative, with 20 results still pending.

As of Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. four people have tested positive in Gogebic County with one confirmed death.