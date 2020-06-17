UPDATE: Portion of US-41 reopened in Menominee County after multiple vehicle, semi crash

MELLEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: A portion of US-41 in Menominee County was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a multiple vehicle crash.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff's Office, US-41 near No. 14 Road in Mellen Township was closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi., but has now reopened.

No information on how many vehicles were involved or possible injuries is immediately available.

The sheriff's office says traffic was being detoured down G-08 to Rangeline Drive (571) on the north side, and No. 14 Road and Rangeline Drive on the south side.

