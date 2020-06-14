Portion of M-35 closing for culvert project starting Monday

An M-35 culvert project starts Monday in Marquette County. It'll require an 18 mile detour through early October. M-DOT says it's spending about three-point-two million dollars on the project.

The work will include replacing two existing culverts on M-35 over the Carp River and reconstructing a railroad crossing. A detour will be in place taking drivers to County Road 480, then to M-553 and onto US 41.

"We'll try to wrap that detour up as early in the fall as we possibly can and get traffic back to the way in normally flows, and in the meantime we're just asking everybody to be patient and drive cautiously on the detour route and bear with us," said Dan Weingarten, M-DOT spokesman.

The work was originally slated to be finished in August but due to anticipated delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it's expected to go until October. The overall life expectancy of the new culvert is 75 years with routine maintenance.

