Portion of County Road 492 in Marquette Township to close beginning Friday

The Marquette County Road Commission is closing a portion of County Road 492 in Marquette Township.

The road commission, along with Payne and Dolan, will be closing the northbound lanes of County Road 492 between the entrance to Target and the Marquette city limit in Marquette Township beginning Friday, May 29.

This closure will last for three weeks.

Traffic must follow the signed detour route.

Traffic will still be able to enter Target from the southern entrance of County Road 492.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

