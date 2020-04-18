Portage Lake District Library wins June B. Wendel Award for Excellence

The Portage Lake District Library in Houghton is receiving honor from the state of Michigan for their service in the community.

The library recently won the the June B. Wendel Award for Excellence in Rural Library Service out of 300 other eligible libraries in Michigan.

Library officials say this award further promotes the library's great work in the community through engagement and programming opportunities.

"I feel really honored to be recognized at the state level considering that we're a pretty small library up here in Houghton County in upper Michigan,” said Portage Lake District Library Director, Dillon Geshel. “There were about 300 other libraries that were eligible for this award based on the size of the population they serve, so it's really great to know that we're doing meaningful work that puts us at the top of the list for Michigan libraries."

The library thanks their community partners, especially the Hancock Public School District, for helping the library win this award.