Portage Lake District Library teams up with non-profits for 'Read for Relief'

The Portage Lake District Library is teaming up with the Portage Health Foundation to encourage kids to read this summer, all while helping local organizations providing relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Portage Lake District Library in Houghton

The Read for Relief program aims to motivate kids of all ages to log 20,000 hours as a community over the course of the next ten weeks.

PLDL Library Director Dillon Geshel says if the community hits the library's goal of 20,000 hours of reading logged, the Portage Health Foundation has committed to donating funds to the Keweenaw Family Resource Center, Dial Help, and U.P. Kids.

To register, you can visit the Portage Lake District Library in person, or register online here.