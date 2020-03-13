Portage Lake District Library, Hancock School Public Library announce closures, limited services

The Portage Lake District Library and the Hancock School Public Library will be closed beginning Saturday, March 14 until Monday, April 6. All library programs and public meetings will also be canceled.

Both libraries will provide limited services beginning Monday, March 16. Limited service will run until Monday, April 5 and will include continued closure of our buildings to the public, curbside pickup of library materials, and staffing our phone lines to provide reference services and help patrons place items on hold.

During our three week closure and limited service period, we will make curbside pick-up and phone reference available at our libraries during the following times at each location:

Portage Lake District Library

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hancock School Public Library

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s why we made the decision to close:

 Governor Whitmer announced last night that all Michigan K-12 schools must close for three weeks beginning Monday, March 16. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6.

 These school closures will put an increased burden on public libraries as children and families turn to us for their social, educational and even childcare needs.

 Even though the library is usually regarded as a safe place for the public during emergencies (blizzards, snow related school closures, etc.), staying open during a pandemic may contribute to further spread of COVID-19. This is especially true considering the likelihood of increased dependence on our spaces and resources for children out of school, and parents who may be out of work and staying home with their children.

For more information on COVID-19 and the library’s response, visit this informational page at http://www.uproc.lib.mi.us/pldl/covid-19.