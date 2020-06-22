Portage Health Foundation launches online video series addressing addiction

The Portage Health Foundation is addressing addiction in the Copper Country through a 13-part video series focusing on its effects and the resources available to overcome addiction.

According to the foundation's website, the series will focus on what addiction is, how it impacts the individual, their family and friends, and the community, and what local resources are available to those who are struggling with addiction.

The first video was published on the organization's website and Facebook page Sunday, June 20. New episodes will be posted every Sunday.

TV6's Morning News Co-Anchor Sarah Blakely hosts the series.

The videos include interviews from community leaders like police officers, addiction specialists, members of the PHF, and staff at Dial Help.

You can watch the videos on the Portage Health Foundation's website or Facebook page, or listen wherever you download podcasts. You can also subscribe to be alerted when a new episode is posted.