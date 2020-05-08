Portage Health Foundation helps raise money for their community during pandemic

The Portage Health Foundation has been working to make sure their community has everything they need during this time of crisis.

"Before this even started we had engaged in some conversation with some of our community partners in the office of emergency services, just to try and get an idea of what measures were being considered, what steps were being put in place, and certainly what role if any the foundation could play," said Kevin Store, Executive Director of the Portage Health Foundation.

So far the Portage Health Foundation has donated nearly 20,000 dollars to local organizations, has donated pieces of personal protective equipment, and has founded a COVID-19 recovery fund.

"100% of any donations that go into that fund will go directly towards the recovery effort. It won't go into our salaries or to the administration of the foundation," said Store.

As well the foundation is looking into the ways they can potentially help the small businesses suffering from economic hardship. With the help of the Keweenaw economic development alliance.

"We're looking at whether or not we can work with some of our local lenders and KEDA through their revolving loan fund, on whether or not we can possibly come in and help provide some low interest loans for them," added Store.

Just like with the Father's Day Flood the foundation felt the need to help during this time.

"We recognize that we're not in a place to step up front, but we are certainly in a place where we can provide adequate support in terms of human resources and financial resources for those agencies that are on our front lines," said Store.

