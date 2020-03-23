Portage Health Foundation creates COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund

The Portage Health Foundation has created a COVID-19 community recovery fund.

In response to the coronavirus situation the Portage Health Foundation is putting together a fund to give support to those affected from the virus. Many of the Portage Health Foundation's donors urged them to create the fund and expressed interest in helping out during this time. Since starting the fund PHF has already received donations and spent over $10,000 in aid during the outbreak.

"For Example, 31 Backpacks and the Ontonagon Backpacks Program that's run by their 4H group over there. With the closure of the schools they needed additional support for emergency meals for children, and right now we've provided about $7700 of support for those programs," said Kevin Store, Executive Director of the Portage Health Foundation.

The Portage Health Foundation is currently working on setting up the funds requirements for applications.

