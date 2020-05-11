Portage Charter Township discusses budget and recreational marijuana during board of trustees meeting

Portage Charter Township is expressing concern over finances at their board of trustees meeting today.

one of the main topics was the budget for the remainder of their fiscal year. The township is expecting 10 percent decrease in their budget due to an estimated 40 to 50 percent drop in their state revenue sharing funds. Plans were also made for a special meeting to discuss recreational marijuana in the township.

"Our intention is to do planning as a board and then schedule a public hearing at a later date where we talk about the details and seek public opinion,” said Bill Fink, a Member of the Portage Township Board of Trustees.

The special meeting will be held May 26th discussing what types of licenses would potentially be given out to businesses, as well as how many.

