Porcupine Mountains Music Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 16th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival, presented by the Friends of the Porkies, has been canceled due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis. The festival was originally scheduled for August 28-30 of 2020.

Festival Director Cheryl Sundberg says that the Festival Committee has asked all of the questions, worked through all of the scenarios, and has concluded that there is no realistic way forward in 2020. The site of the festival grounds, the Porcupine Mountains Winter Recreation Area, remains closed indefinitely.

In a Facebook post, Sunberg writes that “The music festival has always been a good community partner, and the health and well being of our attendees, performers and volunteers is our number one concern.”

The Festival Committee will now be shifting its efforts to the 16th Annual Porcupine Mountains Music Festival which is scheduled for August 27-29, 2021.

Sundberg says there are already plans underway to attempt to retain performers scheduled for this year’s festival for 2021.

The festival will be replacing this year’s purchased tickets with tickets for the 2021 festival. Replacement tickets will be sent to the address on record, prior to the one day sale in December. There is no need to take action to receive these.

