Pop up farmer's market held at Barrel and Beam

Craft beer lovers had an opportunity to go home with some fresh veggies and flowers Saturday afternoon.

Barrel and Beam in Marquette Township held a pop up farmers market Saturday. In addition to flowers and produce, there was fresh whitefish and ramen available. Taste the Local Difference, in partnership with local farms and vendors planned the pop up, and Barrel and Beam was happy enough to lend their space.

“We're used to it,” said Shailah Pelto, co-owner of Rock River Farm. “Farming in the Upper Peninsula is so difficult as it is, that a lot of times, we're working together to collaborate and problem solve together. It's been really nice and it's brought the community and business owners in the area together”

The Marquette Farmer’s Market returns next Saturday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

