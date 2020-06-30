Police stepping up patrols as the 4th of July holiday weekend approaches.

With the 4th of July holiday almost upon us, police are reminding drivers of impaired driving. Stepped up enforcement will take place over the next week for all law enforcement agencies.

The goal is to encourage motorists to celebrate the 4th of July holiday with caution and have a plan to get home safely. The Marquette County Sheriff says the best way to handle it is to make arrangements before the party.

"The main thing is if you're going out and you know you're going to be drinking you should think beforehand, how am I going to get home, you make arrangements, maybe somebody can pick you up, because once you start drinking, you can't make a good choice," said Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

Zyburt also said, you should wear your seat belts, use caution around construction zones, avoid texting and other distractions and of course, do not drive while impaired including marijunana.

