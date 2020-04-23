UPDATE: Parents found of young boy in Escanaba

UPDATE at 8:25 a.m. Thursday:

Investigators say they have found the parents of the young boy found in Escanaba Thursday morning.

No further information has been released. Escanaba Public Safety shared a picture of the boy on Facebook around 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

A young boy was found in Escanaba, and investigators are looking for more information Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post on the Escanaba Public Safety page, a three or four-year-old boy was found with the possible name of Damian. He was found near the 800 block of S. 13th St. A picture of the boy was also shared.

No further details have been released.

Call Escanaba Public Safety at 906-786-5911 with any information.

This story will be updated as more details are available.