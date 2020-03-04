Missing Alger County man found safe

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

A missing Alger County man has been found safe.

According to his aunt, Alex Kramer was back at home on Monday. The family is thanking the community for their support and prayers.

No further details have been released about his disappearance.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The Michigan State Police's Missing In Michigan project is reporting that a man named Alex Kramer is missing.

He was reportedly last seen at 5:00 a.m. on February 26 along a logging road near Melstrand, Michigan in Alger County's Munising Township.

This location is just outside of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the area of County Road H-58 and Chapel Drive (CR 691).

His vehicle is described as a gray Toyota Prius with license plate DYQ3594.

Anyone with information on Alex's current whereabouts, or anything about his disappearance is asked to contact the Alger County Sheriff's Office at 906-387-4444.