Police seek information on Houghton High School breaking and entering suspect

The Houghton Police Department reports they are investigating a breaking and entering which occurred at the Houghton High School on Friday evening, April 17, 2020.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt with some larger black stripes on it. The suspect was wearing a black winter hat with a white / gray pattern towards the top of the hat.

The suspect had on a green or similar color backpack that appeared to have 2 straps that latch the backpack closed.

The suspect may be in his teens or early 20s.

The Houghton Police Department is seeking the identity of the suspect.

Anyone that may have any information or may have been in the area of the Houghton High School between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm and observed a male subject in the area is asked to call the Houghton Police Department at 906-482-2121.