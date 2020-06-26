Ishpeming man sentenced on armed robbery charges

UPDATE 6/26, 1:03 p.m.

Patrick Earl Fisher was sentenced to 5 years-life in prison for the charge of armed robbery.

UPDATE 1/16, 2:54 p.m.

37-year-old Patrick Earl Fisher was found guilty on one count of armed robbery on Thursday, after a four day jury trial.

Fisher was arrested back in August after he threatened a worker at Irontown Pasties with a handgun and ran away from the store with $475.

A source close to the family told TV6 that he is the son-in-law of the owners of Irontown Pasties.

The sentencing date has not been scheduled.

UPDATE: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 4:26 p.m.

Patrick Earl Fisher has a bond hearing on September 6, a final pre-trial scheduled for Jan. 3, and a trial scheduled for Jan. 13.

UPDATE: Thursday, July 11, 1:47 p.m:

Patrick Earl Fisher was bound over to circuit court on Wednesday, July 10. His next court date is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 2, 11:40 a.m:

Patrick Earl Fisher has a preliminary examination scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 at 4:00 p.m.

UPDATE: Thursday, June 13, 1:02 p.m:

37-year-old Patrick Earl Fisher of Ishpeming township has a probable cause conference scheduled for June 19 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 26.

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 12, 3:58 p.m:

The name of the suspect in Tuesday night's armed robbery at Irontown Pasties has been released.

37-year-old Patrick Earl Fisher of Ishpeming Township was charged with one count of Armed Robbery.

A source close to the family told TV6 News the suspect is the son-in-law of the owners of Irontown Pasties.

Fisher is currently being held in the Marquette County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

UPDATE at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday:

Negaunee police say the suspect in Tuesday night's armed robbery at Irontown Pasties is in the Marquette County Jail.

Police say a masked man entered the restaurant where one woman was working alone. The man threatened the employee with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied, and the suspect ran away with approximately $475.

The employee was not hurt.

Officers were called to the store at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday.

The man’s description, given by the employee, and video surveillance from the owner of the restaurant, led to the suspect's identification.

Four hours after the robbery, the suspect was found at a home in Ishpeming and taken into custody.

Police say the suspect is being held at the Marquette County Jail on unrelated charges. The investigation is ongoing and the suspect’s name is being withheld until he appears in court.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect entering or leaving Irontown Pasties or who has any further information about the robbery may contact Negaunee City Police at 906-475-4154

The Negaunee City Police Department was assisted by the Ishpeming City Police Department, Michigan State Police, UPSET, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Marquette County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and Marquette City Police K-9 unit.

UPDATE at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday:

A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery in Negaunee Tuesday night.

The Michigan State Police say the man is being lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

He’s accused of robbing Iron Town Pasties with a handgun around 9:30 Tuesday night, which is located at the corner of Teal Lake Avenue and US-41.

There were no injuries reported from the robbery. The suspect fled on foot from the store.

His identity will not be released until he appears in court for arraignment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Marquette County.

Michigan State Police say a man with a handgun held up Iron Town Pasties in Negaunee around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries. The suspect fled on foot.

Police say he was wearing a dark coat and a camouflage hat.

Negaunee City Police, the Marquette County Sheriff and a County Sheriff's K-9 team are involved in the search.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to TV6 and FOX UP for more information as it becomes available.