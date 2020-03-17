Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara, Wisconsin making maple syurp

Maple syrup season is here and Pleasant View Orchard in Niagara, Wisconsin, is tapping into the outdoors.

"We got good weather conditions for sap flow,” said the Pleasant View Orchard owner, Hal Wentsel.

Once the temperature is above freezing, maple syrup making begins. More than 300 bags are hung to collect sap. The sap is then transferred from the bags every day and then boiled.

"It’s the best time of the year, because it's almost like a party that lasts a month long,” said the owner’s son, Andy Wentsel.

For over 30 years, this process has taken place at Pleasant View.

"Over that time, we've gone from a simple flat pan, and then we upgraded a little bit, and now we're on our third generation with our commercial evaporator,” said Hal.

The one thing has stayed the same--the camaraderie.

"Seeing how happy people are, when they can get out and enjoy nature, and our woods,” said Andy.

A group of home-school students were able to learn about the syrup making process on Tuesday.

"It was really fun, and I love learning with my family, and being able to talk through it with them,” said Ellery Begres, a student from Iron Mountain.

It's a tradition that will remain the same.

"We just make enough for our family and to sell some in our shop,” said Andy.

Sap will be collected for another two weeks. The syrup will then be packaged and brought back to Pleasant View Orchard, to be sold in the upcoming weeks at the orchard shop.

