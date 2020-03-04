Players De Noc presents 'Mamma Mia' this week

"Mamma Mia" performed by Players De Noc will open tomorrow, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Some of Abba's biggest hits will take you to a remote Greek island. Follow Sophie Sheridan as she searches for her birth father – all right before her wedding. The live, on-stage musical features characters you love from the movie: Sophie, Donna, Sky and many more.

With just one more night of rehearsals left, the cast promises a night of laughter and fun. The role of Sophie Sheridan will be played by Autumn Fournier, a member of Players De Noc.

"We are thrilled, this show is fun top to bottom. This music is so fun and recognizable that everyone will be dancing in their seats the entire show,” said Fournier.

For complete show times and ticket information click here.

