Pine Mountain Ski Jump prepares for updates on May 18th

The Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain will not look the same for long.The transformation, to an updated, jump will begin May 18th. Already the cooling tubes have been removed from the ramp and preparations are being made.

The Kiwanis Ski Club is encouraging the public go visit the ski jump and get one last look before it changes into something incredible.

“If you're going to take photos of what it looks like right now, now's the time to do it, because it's going to look a whole lot different. We are saving some of the lumber and we are going to be actually selling it for souvenirs,” said the Kiwanis Ski Club President, Nick Blagec.

They ask to please refrain from taking any part or piece from this landmark, as they have a plan in place to preserve some of it for future use. When construction begins, the ski jump and the surrounding immediate area will be off limits due to safety.

