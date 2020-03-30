Pine Mountain Ski Resort announces new manager

Pine Mountain Ski Resort in Iron Mountain has announced on Monday that Sam Bracket has taken over as the manager of ski operations.

This is according to a press release sent out by the Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort:

Mr. Bracket has extensive experience within the ski industry including Mont Ripley in Ripley, Michigan; June Mountain, June Lake, California; Mammoth Mountain, Mammoth Lakes, California; and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Bracket has spent the last four years as the Mountain Manager at Pine Mountain.

He has shown exceptional dedication to the Mountain, it’s improvements and looks forward to overseeing the future enhancements.

His leadership has been a major influence on the success of ski operations during the resort remodel.

This responsibility in conjunction with his experience makes him the #1 candidate to lead Pine Mountain into continued growth.

Sam’s energy and passion for this industry is seen by everyone he works with.

"I love the U.P. and Pine Mountain has become my home. I will use my passion for the ski industry along with the knowledge and resources I’ve gained over the years to improve the resort as a whole," said Mr. Bracket. "My goal is to make Pine a destination getaway, not only for traveling skiers, golfers and families but for our local community as well. It’s very important to keep our younger generation excited about skiing."

Mr. Bracket begins his new role on April 1st and will be working to oversee improvements to the ski hill and it’s operations.

